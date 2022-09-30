EASTMAN — Worth County senior quarterback Chip Cooper threw for 408 yards six touchdown passes and ran for another score to give the Rams a 47-38, come-from-behind win over Dodge County Thursday night.
The win gives the Rams a perfect 6-0 record and it means they will go into next week's game against top-ranked Fitzgerald (5-0) undefeated. Cooper also rushed 18 times for 96 yards.
The Dodge County Indians led 13-0 before Cooper and the Rams got on the board with a 22-yard pass to D'ontae Fulton (five catches, 150 yards).The Indians stretched the lead to 25-7 before Cooper scored on an 11-yard run as the first half ended. William Crowe's kick put the score at 25-14 at the half.
Cooper and the Rams connected for four third-quarter touchdowns to give the Rams the lead. The first touchdown was a 20-yard pass to Parker Weaver (eight catches, 92 yards), then a 28-yard pass to Fulton, followed by a 33-yard touchdown pass to Fulton and then a fourth touchdown to Weaver on a six-yard play that had Worth County up 40-38. Cooper hit Quan Frier (five catches, 98 yards) with a 26-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to end the scoring.
Kaden Chester rushed 13 times for 39 yards, and had six catches for 68 yards in the win. Frier and Kevin Tukes intercepted passes for Worth.
Other Scores
Sherwood Christian 70 Young Americans Christian 52
