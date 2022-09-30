9759.png

EASTMAN — Worth County senior quarterback Chip Cooper threw for 408 yards six touchdown passes and ran for another score to give the Rams a 47-38, come-from-behind win over Dodge County Thursday night.

The win gives the Rams a perfect 6-0 record and it means they will go into next week's game against top-ranked Fitzgerald (5-0) undefeated. Cooper also rushed 18 times for 96 yards.

