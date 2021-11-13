...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ TO
8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 early Sunday morning will
result in areas of frost.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, portions of the Florida panhandle
and southwestern Georgia.
* WHEN...Early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
&&
SAVANNAH — Trailing 10-0 early in the game, quarterback Kameron Davis and the Trojans scored five unanswered touchdowns in the first half to come from behind and rout the Jenkins Warriors 44-17 for Dougherty’s first football playoff win since 2005 Friday night in Savannah.
“The players have started to believe in themselves and the hard work they have put in,” said head coach Johnny Gilbert. “We are excited and are pushing hard each week. We are trying to get to that state championship game.”
The Warriors scored a touchdown just two minutes into the game then added a field goal to lead 10-0 before Davis scored on a one-yard run with two minutes left in the first quarter.
The second quarter was all Dougherty. First Davis hit Larry Lane for a 33-yard touchdown pass, then connected with Malachi Greene for a 20-yard touchdown play. Moments later the Trojans had the ball again and Davis threw to Makel Bridges for a 35-yard touchdown run. Just before the half the Trojans made it 34-10 when Davis connected with Bridges for another touchdown — this one a 30-yard touchdown play.
After Jenkins scored in the third quarter to bring the score up to 34-17, The Trojans added another touchdown on a Gemarion “Speedy” Anthony 25-yard touchdown run and then capped the scoring with a 45-yard field goal by Miguel Vargas.
In all Davis completed 10 of 15 passes for 278 yards passing and five touchdowns. He rushed for 70 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. Anthony rushed for 40 yards on three carries with a touchdown. Bridges caught two passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns and also picked off a Jenkins pass on defense. Devin Collier also rushed for 84 yards on 12 caries and kicker Miguel Vargas made four of six extra point kicks and nailed a 45 yard field goal to end the game.
The Trojans travel to Riverdale for the next playoff game. The unbeaten Raiders (9-0-1) beat Central Carrollton 49-28 Friday night.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
