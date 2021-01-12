The Florida State football program announced Tuesday the addition of former Lee County standout Jammie Robinson as a transfer.
Robinson, a sophomore defensive back coming from South Carolina, was one of four transfers signed by the Seminoles, joining defensive back Brandon Moore (Central Florida), defensive end Keir Thomas (South Carolina) and running back D.J. Williams (Auburn). All four are enrolled for the spring semester at Florida State.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Robinson played in 22 games with 13 starts in two seasons at South Carolina, recording 136 tackles, a pair of interceptions and eight pass breakups. He was a Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC selection in 2019 after making 62 tackles and an interception. He had 74 tackles and an interception in 10 starts in 2020.
Robinson, a four-star recruit as a high-schooler, was the state defensive player of the year in 2018 for Lee’s 15-0, state championship team.
“We’re excited about having Jammie Robinson join our team,” Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said. “Jammie is a dynamic playmaker who brings a hard-hitting style to the safety position. We feel he has tremendous flexibility within our defense and we are excited about the experience he brings, his mentality and the passion with which he plays.”
