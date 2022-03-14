...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT
/8 AM CDT/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and portions of
the western Florida Panhandle.
* WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday
Morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
&&
Camilla native Al Pinkins was named interim head men’s basketball coach at Florida on Sunday after the Gators’ Mike White was hired to lead the Georgia Bulldogs’ program.
Pinkins, a former multi-sport star at Mitchell-Baker, will lead the Gators into the National Invitation Tournament, where they are a No. 3 seed. Florida (19-13) opens the NIT at home against Iona.
Pinkins was named Florida’s associate head coach in 2018 after previously working 15 seasons as a college coach, including five in the SEC at LSU and Tennessee.
As a high-schooler, Pinkins led Mitchell-Baker to basketball state titles in 1990 and 1991, as well as to a state football title in 1990. He played college basketball at Chipola Junior College (Fla.) and North Carolina State before playing pro basketball overseas and in the U.S.
