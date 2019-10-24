As the end of the regular season of high school football begins to draw near, big games are on the schedule all over Georgia. Few are bigger in the state of Georgia as the # 4 Lee County’s Trojans travel to Valdosta to take on the second-ranked Wildcats. And while that game is in Valdosta, there is a big game in Albany as well for different reasons.
Westover (5-2) will take on cross town rival Dougherty (1-6) Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany. It is a region game between the two rivals which makes this game important for both schools. But there hometown bragging rights are important in Albany. Westover sits third in the region behind Carver of Columbus and Cairo. A win would mean an important step closer to making the state play offs and they still have Americus-Sumter and Hardaway on their schedule.
Had the Dougherty Trojans been able to knock off Hardaway last week, they would be sitting in the #4 spot in the region and looking to push toward the playoffs themselves. However, Hardway edged Dougherty 9-6, so they are fifth with Columbus and Cairo left on the schedule. Still, head coach Johnny Gilbert is trying to find a way to knock off Westover.
“We are still looking to get some wins under our belt,” Gilbert said. “If we can find a way to slow down their offense and get our offensive rhythm back like in the Northside game,” the coach said, “we might find a way to win this game.”
“They have a really good quarterback,” said Gilbert. “Their short passing game is dangerous, and they can really move the chains down the field. We are going to have to figure out a way to slow them down.”
The quarterback Gilbert mentioned is senior Cameron Hopkins who has completed 71 passes in 126 attempts in five games this season. He missed a few games because of injuries but has still thrown for nine touchdowns with only two interceptions.
The Trojans will counter with junior Justin Moore who has won the quarterback job again after continuing to battle with teammate Bakari Bryant for that spot. Gilbert said the two are still working but Moore won the starting job for this week. Last week the Trojans only touchdown came when Moore hit Bryant for a touchdown pass against Hardaway.
It is also the homecoming game for the Trojans.
Skipstone Academy at Sherwood Christian
It's homecoming at Sherwood Christian Friday night as well as the Eagles (5-3) host Skipstone Academy (4-3) from Giffin, Ga. This game is a make or break game for the Eagles, according to head coach Chad Evans.
“If we win this game we are in the playoffs,” Evans said. “If we lose, we are done.”
Evans said Skipstone will bring a team with quick running backs and some big players that will challenge the Eagle defense, mainly because the Sherwood defense is still missing players because of injuries.
“We haven’t had a game all season where we had everybody available,” Evans said. “We still have two or three guys that won’t play because of an injury. So, we have to be creative as coaches and put guys in positions they don’t normally play, and we are trying to teach them how to play those positions.”
Evans also worries that because of the lack of players Skipstone will be able to wear down the Eagles and win late, as has happened in earlier games.
“Hopefully we can start out strong and get a good lead and then push through and hold on until the end.”
Southland Academy at Deerfield Windsor
The Deerfield Windsor Knights (4-3) will host an important Region 3-AAA match up with Southland Academy (4-3) of Americus Friday night in Albany. The Knights are 1-0 in the region after beating Brookwood 7-0 last week. Southland is 1-1 in the region after beating Brookwood 40-20 and losing to Valwood 30-14.
“They (Southland) have some good, stong athletes,” said Deerfield Windsor head coach Allen Lowe. “It will be a good challenge for our kids, and we will need to play our best to win. Our kids have been working really hard to get prepared. “
Other games Friday night include: Monroe at Cook in Adel, Pelham at Calhoun County in Edison, Terrell Academy at Heritage in Newnan, Baconton Charter at Stewart County in Lumpkin, Flint River Academy at Westwood in Camilla, and Worth County at Crisp County in Cordele.
Saturday night the fifth-ranked Mitchell County Eagles (6-1) will host Terrell County (5-2) at Centennial Stadium in Camilla.