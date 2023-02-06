Georgia Christian sweeps two from Byne Christian School

ALBANY - Georgia Christian (14-4) hit five three-pointers in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Byne Christian School Saints (17-6) and win Monday night's game 72-63. The Lady Generals of Georgia Christian won the girls' game 50-42 to take a sweep back to Valdosta.
The Byne boys jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first quarter with the speed of Jaylen Seymore and Ty Williams. Georgia Christian called time out to regroup and changed defenses to full court one on one defense. That disrupted things for the Saints and by halftime, the Generals had taken a 31-28 lead. The game was still tight in the third, even though Seymore went down with an injury on a play where there was no foul call. The Saints trailed 45-44 heading into the final quarter and it looked like things were heading toward a momentum change with both Seymore and Williams running the floor together again. But Georgia Christian's Tristan Curry hit three consecutive three-pointers from the corner to push the General's lead to 10 points. In the end, the Generals hit the free throws to keep the Saints from gaining ground and held on for the win.
Williams led Byne with 19 points, Seymore scored 17 and Alex Blech added 14.
The Georgia Christian girls jumped out to an early lead Monday night and led 27-20 at the half but the Lady Saints opened the second half with a 9-2 run to tie the game at 29, but Byne never took the lead until 2:25 remaining in the game when Kylie Williams swished a long three to give the Lady Saints a 38-37 lead.
The Lady Generals dominated the rest of the game, however, and pulled away for the win. The two teams had played a week earlier in Valdosta where the Lady Generals won 65-16 when Williams didn't play. Monday night's game was very different.
Williams led the Lady Saints with 25 points on senior night at Byne. Layna Paramore scored seven points and Kinley Carlisle added six.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents