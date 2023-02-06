Georgia Christian sweeps two from Byne Christian School

Byne Christian's Ty Williams (2) lays in two points of his team high 19 Monday night against Georgia Christian.

ALBANY - Georgia Christian (14-4) hit five three-pointers in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Byne Christian School Saints (17-6) and win Monday night's game 72-63. The Lady Generals of Georgia Christian won the girls' game 50-42 to take a sweep back to Valdosta.

The Byne boys jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first quarter with the speed of Jaylen Seymore and Ty Williams. Georgia Christian called time out to regroup and changed defenses to full court one on one defense. That disrupted things for the Saints and by halftime, the Generals had taken a 31-28 lead. The game was still tight in the third, even though Seymore went down with an injury on a play where there was no foul call. The Saints trailed 45-44 heading into the final quarter and it looked like things were heading toward a momentum change with both Seymore and Williams running the floor together again. But Georgia Christian's Tristan Curry hit three consecutive three-pointers from the corner to push the General's lead to 10 points. In the end, the Generals hit the free throws to keep the Saints from gaining ground and held on for the win.

