image001.jpg

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia Athletic Association is No. 7 in the final edition of the 2023 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup National All-Sports Standings, which were released Wednesday. The seventh-place finish marks Georgia’s highest final ranking since 2005.

Of Georgia’s 21 athletic teams, 17 finished in the top 20 of their sports’ respective rankings during the 2022-23 season, while an impressive nine ended in the top 10. The Bulldogs also posted a record-breaking academic year, setting a new school-high mark with a 3.19 cumulative GPA, besting the fall GPA record before earning the second-highest spring GPA in school history.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports