...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values around 108 to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia Athletic Association is No. 7 in the final edition of the 2023 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup National All-Sports Standings, which were released Wednesday. The seventh-place finish marks Georgia’s highest final ranking since 2005.
Of Georgia’s 21 athletic teams, 17 finished in the top 20 of their sports’ respective rankings during the 2022-23 season, while an impressive nine ended in the top 10. The Bulldogs also posted a record-breaking academic year, setting a new school-high mark with a 3.19 cumulative GPA, besting the fall GPA record before earning the second-highest spring GPA in school history.