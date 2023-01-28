UGUSTA, Ga. -- The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team is picked to finish fourth out of 11 teams in the Peach Belt Conference in 2023 according to the preseason coaches poll released by the league this afternoon. GSW catcher Gregory Wozniak was named to the PBC preseason All-Conference team.

Wozniak, a senior from Gainesville, Ga., tied for the team lead with a .505 slugging percentage in 49 games last year, hitting .264 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 40 RBIs. He tied for eighth in the PBC in doubles, 15th in home runs and 17th in RBIs. Wozniak threw out six base stealers last season and had a .974 fielding percentage.

Tags