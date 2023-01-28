UGUSTA, Ga. -- The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team is picked to finish fourth out of 11 teams in the Peach Belt Conference in 2023 according to the preseason coaches poll released by the league this afternoon. GSW catcher Gregory Wozniak was named to the PBC preseason All-Conference team.
Wozniak, a senior from Gainesville, Ga., tied for the team lead with a .505 slugging percentage in 49 games last year, hitting .264 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 40 RBIs. He tied for eighth in the PBC in doubles, 15th in home runs and 17th in RBIs. Wozniak threw out six base stealers last season and had a .974 fielding percentage.
GSW will open its 2023 season next Friday, Feb. 3, at Palm Beach Atlantic University.
The preseason coaches poll is below along with the preseason All-Conference team. Each was selected by the league's head coaches who were not permitted to rank their own teams in the poll or vote for their own players for the All-Conference team.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents