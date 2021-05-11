Georgia Southwestern State University athletic director Mike Leeder has appointed head athletic trainer Shannon Greene-Spanolios, MPA, ATC, LAT, as the assistant director of athletics for sports medicine and performance, the school announced Tuesday.
"I look forward to watching Shannon excel in her new administrative role," said Leeder. "She has demonstrated a passion for the overall health and well being of all of our student-athletes here at GSW during her four years as head athletic trainer."
Along with continuing her duties as the head athletic trainer, Greene-Spanolios will oversee all day-to-day internal operations of the department including sports medicine and athletic performance along with being responsible for the supervision of the sports medicine and athletic performance staff. She will oversee the athletics performance department to ensure safety in the design and implementation of fitness, nutrition and conditioning programs customized to meet individual athletes needs.
"I'm looking forward to assisting the student athletes with both sports medicine and athletic performance to help them perform at the highest level," Greene-Spanolios said. "It is my hope that we can build a culture that allows the athletes to be dedicated to bettering themselves both physically and mentally. Bridging the gap between sports medicine and athletic performance will help us reach our ultimate goal as a department."
Additionally, Greene-Spanolios will be in charge of developing an overall sports medicine program. The program will include injury prevention, injury evaluation, concussion protocol, injury management, injury treatment and rehabilitation, proper record keeping and educational programs for student-athletes.
"I'm thankful to be given this opportunity to assist our athletics department in this new role," Greene-Spanolios said. "This has been a career goal of mine since coming to GSW as I would like to thank (Mike) Leeder for this opportunity. I would also like to thank the sports medicine staff for their willingness to take on any tasks, especially during these hard times."
Greene-Spanolios is in her fourth year at GSW.
