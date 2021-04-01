Georgia Southwestern State senior outfielder Jonathan Martin was named the NCAA Division II National Hitter of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Thursday.
Martin was unstoppable in four games last week, hitting .714 in four games with five home runs and 18 RBIs. The senior outfielder from Irwinville became only the second player in PBC history to hit four home runs in a single game, the first since 1993, in the series finale against Augusta. That tied the PBC record and his nine RBIs in that contest are tied for fifth-most in a single game in PBC history.
He hit .750 in the three-game set, hitting two doubles and a homer in the opener with three RBIs, then going 5-for-5 in game two with two more doubles and four RBIs. He also drove in a pair against Valdosta State in a mid-week game. He had a 1.667 slugging percentage and .750 on-base percentage, scored 12 runs and stole a base. His four home runs is the most in a single game in all three NCAA divisions this season.
Martin currently ranks fourth in the country in home runs (10), doubles (11) and hits (40), while sitting fifth in runs scored (34) and seventh in RBIs (33). In the PBC, he's currently second in batting average (.435) and slugging percentage (.924), third in on-base percentage (.527).
