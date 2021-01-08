Georgia Southwestern State University athletic director Mike Leeder has appointed head men's soccer coach Eric Crawford as the assistant director of athletics for facilities.
"I'm excited to add Eric to the administration staff in addition to his coaching duties with the Hurricanes," Leeder said. "He's been a great asset to our athletics department and will be a great leader for our facilities and operations."
Along with facility operations, Crawford will be in charge of all playing fields and concessions as his role provides support related to the day-to-day operations, management and maintenance. Crawford will also serve as the gameday manager for all home events.
"I'm grateful to Coach Leeder for giving me an opportunity to help with the growth of our athletics department and our vision of wanting to achieve the ultimate goal," Crawford said. "I look forward to helping provide our student-athletes the resources they need to be successful both on and off the competitive field."
Crawford is in his second year as the head men's soccer coach.
