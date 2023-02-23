Glenwood knocks off Terrell Academy, 11-5

The teammates of Terrell Academy's Dozier Swain (24) meet him at home plate after Swain belted a long home run over the center field fence in Thursday's game against Glenwood in Dawson.

 Joe Whitfield

DAWSON, Ga. - The Glenwood Gators (3-0) of Phenix City, Ala. scored in the first four innings Thursday afternoon to build an 11-2 lead over the Terrell Academy Eagles (2-1), then held on for an 11-5 victory at Terrell Academy in Dawson.

"A very slow start for our guys and we can’t do that against really good baseball teams," said Terrell Academy head coach Ashley Walker.  "We left too many guys on base and we gave up too many free passes. We have to do a better job of throwing strikes and we have to put the ball in play with runners in scoring position," the coach continued.  "Collectively we have to do a better job with the little things. Hats off to Glenwood who has proven to be a baseball powerhouse in Alabama year in and year out. They took advantage of us making simple mistakes. Overall we have to handle adversity better!"

