Glenwood knocks off Terrell Academy, 11-5

DAWSON, Ga. - The Glenwood Gators (3-0) of Phenix City, Ala. scored in the first four innings Thursday afternoon to build an 11-2 lead over the Terrell Academy Eagles (2-1), then held on for an 11-5 victory at Terrell Academy in Dawson.
"A very slow start for our guys and we can’t do that against really good baseball teams," said Terrell Academy head coach Ashley Walker. "We left too many guys on base and we gave up too many free passes. We have to do a better job of throwing strikes and we have to put the ball in play with runners in scoring position," the coach continued. "Collectively we have to do a better job with the little things. Hats off to Glenwood who has proven to be a baseball powerhouse in Alabama year in and year out. They took advantage of us making simple mistakes. Overall we have to handle adversity better!"
A double, two singles, and a walk in the first inning gave the Gators a 3-0 lead against Terrell's Quintard Wright. The Gators added two more in the second but Wright got two strikeouts in the third, a single and then an error allowed another run before Walker sent Wright to left field and moved shortstop David Kile to the mound. Another Gator run scored on a wild pitch before Kile was able to get the Eagles out of the inning.
Junior centerfielder Dozier Swain finally gave the Eagles something to cheer about with a long home run over the center field fence that scored two runs in the bottom of the inning and the Eagles were only down 7-2. Daylor Drawdy followed the home run with a solid double to right but the Eagles couldn't move him around.
Kile got the first two outs quickly in the fourth against the Gators before hitting a batter. The Gators followed with a single and then two more hit batsmen and Walker brought in lefty Trevor Shipley to get the inning finished but the Gators were up 11-2.
In the fifth inning, walks by Harrison Dozier and Dozier Swain, along with a hit batsman - Daylor Drawdy loaded the bases with no one out. After an out, Kade Muliford walked to score Dozier before Kile smacked a single to right to score two more.
Gavin Lacey finished the game on the mound for the Eagles, with two hits, no runs, one walk, and one strikeout.
The Eagles will host Southwest Georgia Tuesday at Terrell Academy with first pitch planned for 4 p.m.