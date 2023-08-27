...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7
PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
NEW YORK — The 2023 Toyota HBCU New York Classic (HBCUNY) today announced its full schedule of events for the five-day celebration of HBCU culture and community activities, including career fairs and college fairs in both New York and New Jersey, a Greek step show, tailgate, battle of the bands, and more. Known as the world’s largest HBCU Homecoming, the event culminates on game day with a match-up between Morehouse College and Albany State at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The football game will also be presented live on CNBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. Fans can get tickets and more details on the full schedule of events at www.hbcunyclassic.com.
The second edition of the Toyota HBCU New York Classic offers a plethora of daily activities and entertainment for fans, students and alumni from the 107 HBCUs expected to attend. The full schedule of events includes*: