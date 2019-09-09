Class 7A

1) Marietta 3-0 – beat Collins Hill 28-9; at Grayson

2) Colquitt County 3-0 – beat Thomasville 45-3; at Valdosta

3) Archer 2-0 – beat Spartanburg, S.C. 49-10; at Mill Creek

4) Lowndes 3-0 – beat Parkview 38-7; at East Coweta

5) Grayson 2-0 – Off: vs. Marietta

6) McEachern 2-0 – Off; vs. Cedar Grove

7) Hillgrove 3-0 – beat Banneker 42-7; vs. Etowah

8) Milton 1-1 – lost to Buford 26-23; at JSerra Catholic, Calif.

9) Parkview 1-1 – lost to Lowndes 38-7; vs. Tift County

10) North Gwinnett 1-1 – Off; at Norcross

Class 6A

1) Valdosta 3-0 – beat Columbia 54-34; vs. Colquitt County

2) Dacula 3-0 – beat Mountainview 28-23; Off this week

3) Coffee 3-0 – beat Ware County 21-7; vs. Taravella, Fla.

4) Harrison 3-0 – beat River Ridge 49-0; at South Cobb

5) Allatoona 1-1 – beat Creekview 37-7; at River Ridge

6) Lee County 2-1 – lost to Peach County 40-17; vs. Americus-Sumter

7) Stephenson 2-0 – Off; vs. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

8) Lanier 2-0 – beat 23-0; vs. Clarke Central

9) Dalton 2-0 – Off; vs. Sequoyah

10) Northside-Warner Robins 1-2 – lost to Jones County 56-33; at Whitewater

Class 5A

1) Bainbridge 3-0 – beat North Miami Beach, Fla. 37-0; vs. Brooks County

2) Buford 2-0 – beat Milton 26-23; vs. Life Christian Aca. (VA)

3) Carrollton 3-0 – beat Riverdale 48-35; at Villa Rica

4) Warner Robins 2-0 – Off; vs. Baldwin

5) Jones County 3-0 – beat Northside-Warner Robins 56-33; at Union Grove

6) Dutchtown 3-0 – beat Crisp County 19-17; at Ola

7) Rome 1-1 – beat North Clayton 63-6; vs. Kell

8) Stockbridge 2-0 – beat Carver-Atlanta 34-20; vs. Locust Grove

9) Wayne County 1-0 – Postponed; vs. Beaufort, S.C.

10) Kell 2-0 – beat Lassiter 27-0; at Rome

Class 4A

1) Cartersville 2-0 – beat Luella 47-0; vs. McNair

2) Marist 2-0 – Canyon Springs, Nev. 45-8; vs. Westminster

3) Troup 2-0 – beat Columbus 68-13; vs. Harris County

4) Woodward Academy 3-0 – beat Blessed Trinity 13-10; Off

5) Blessed Trinity – 2-1 – lost to Woodward Academy 13-10; at Benedictine

6) Sandy Creek 2-0 – beat Hampton 47-3; at Ridgeland

7) Cairo 1-1 – Off; vs. Northside-Columbus

8) Flowery Branch 2-0 – beat Clarke Central 38-0; at Winder-Barrow

9) Burke County 1-1 – Off; vs. Wilkinson County

10) Thomson 2-0 – beat Eagle's Landing 35-0; vs. Clarke Central

Class AAA

1) Peach County 2-0 – beat Lee County 40-17; at Houston County

2) Cedar Grove 2-1 - Valor Christian, Colo. 27-17; at McEachern

3) Calhoun 2-0 – beat Therrell 30-0; at Sonoraville

4) Pierce County 2-0 – Canceled vs. Beach; vs. New Hampstead

5) Greater Atlanta Christian 2-1 – beat Prestonwood Christian, Texas 34-27; Off

6) Hart County 3-0 – beat Commerce 40-20; at Madison County

7) Benedictine 0-1 – Off; vs. Blessed Trinity

8) Lovett 2-1 – beat B.E.S.T. Academy 39-0; vs. Mary Persons

9) Appling County 2-0 – beat Charlton County 40-20; vs. Dodge County

10) Westminster 1-2 – beat St. Pius 42-14; at Marist

Class AA

1) Rockmart 2-0 – Off; at Heard County

2) Hapeville Charter 1-1 – beat Heard County 61-7; Off

3) Callaway 1-1 – beat LaGrange 56-10; vs. Cross Keys

4) Dublin 2-0 – beat Swainsboro 35-13; Off

5) Rabun County 2-0 – Off; vs. Stephens County

6) Washington County 2-0 – Off; at Greenbrier

7) Brooks County 1-1 – lost to Clinch County 38-14; at Bainbridge

8) Swainsboro 1-1 – lost to Dublin 35-13; vs. Cross Creek

9) Fitzgerald 2-1 – beat Dooly County 30-0; at Upson-Lee

10) Dodge County 1-1 – lost to West Laurens 42-28; at Appling County

Class A

1) Clinch County 2-0 – beat Brooks County 38-14; at Dooly County

2) Irwin County 2-0 – Off; at Mount Paran Christian

3) Pelham 2-0 – beat Baconton Charter 56-0; vs. Randolph Clay Thursday

4) Marion County – Off; vs. Pacelli

5) Mitchell County 1-1 – beat Chattahoochee County 48-6; vs. Miller County

6) Commerce 2-1 – lost to Hart County 40-20; at Providence Christian

7) Schley County 1-1 – Off; vs. Spencer

8) Manchester 2-0 – beat Lady of Mercy 54-0; vs. Northeast (Saturday)

9) Trion 2-0 – beat Dade County 27-6; vs. Armuchee

10) Bowdon – beat Monticello 24-7; Off

