Class 7A
1) Marietta 3-0 – beat Collins Hill 28-9; at Grayson
2) Colquitt County 3-0 – beat Thomasville 45-3; at Valdosta
3) Archer 2-0 – beat Spartanburg, S.C. 49-10; at Mill Creek
4) Lowndes 3-0 – beat Parkview 38-7; at East Coweta
5) Grayson 2-0 – Off: vs. Marietta
6) McEachern 2-0 – Off; vs. Cedar Grove
7) Hillgrove 3-0 – beat Banneker 42-7; vs. Etowah
8) Milton 1-1 – lost to Buford 26-23; at JSerra Catholic, Calif.
9) Parkview 1-1 – lost to Lowndes 38-7; vs. Tift County
10) North Gwinnett 1-1 – Off; at Norcross
Class 6A
1) Valdosta 3-0 – beat Columbia 54-34; vs. Colquitt County
2) Dacula 3-0 – beat Mountainview 28-23; Off this week
3) Coffee 3-0 – beat Ware County 21-7; vs. Taravella, Fla.
4) Harrison 3-0 – beat River Ridge 49-0; at South Cobb
5) Allatoona 1-1 – beat Creekview 37-7; at River Ridge
6) Lee County 2-1 – lost to Peach County 40-17; vs. Americus-Sumter
7) Stephenson 2-0 – Off; vs. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro
8) Lanier 2-0 – beat 23-0; vs. Clarke Central
9) Dalton 2-0 – Off; vs. Sequoyah
10) Northside-Warner Robins 1-2 – lost to Jones County 56-33; at Whitewater
Class 5A
1) Bainbridge 3-0 – beat North Miami Beach, Fla. 37-0; vs. Brooks County
2) Buford 2-0 – beat Milton 26-23; vs. Life Christian Aca. (VA)
3) Carrollton 3-0 – beat Riverdale 48-35; at Villa Rica
4) Warner Robins 2-0 – Off; vs. Baldwin
5) Jones County 3-0 – beat Northside-Warner Robins 56-33; at Union Grove
6) Dutchtown 3-0 – beat Crisp County 19-17; at Ola
7) Rome 1-1 – beat North Clayton 63-6; vs. Kell
8) Stockbridge 2-0 – beat Carver-Atlanta 34-20; vs. Locust Grove
9) Wayne County 1-0 – Postponed; vs. Beaufort, S.C.
10) Kell 2-0 – beat Lassiter 27-0; at Rome
Class 4A
1) Cartersville 2-0 – beat Luella 47-0; vs. McNair
2) Marist 2-0 – Canyon Springs, Nev. 45-8; vs. Westminster
3) Troup 2-0 – beat Columbus 68-13; vs. Harris County
4) Woodward Academy 3-0 – beat Blessed Trinity 13-10; Off
5) Blessed Trinity – 2-1 – lost to Woodward Academy 13-10; at Benedictine
6) Sandy Creek 2-0 – beat Hampton 47-3; at Ridgeland
7) Cairo 1-1 – Off; vs. Northside-Columbus
8) Flowery Branch 2-0 – beat Clarke Central 38-0; at Winder-Barrow
9) Burke County 1-1 – Off; vs. Wilkinson County
10) Thomson 2-0 – beat Eagle's Landing 35-0; vs. Clarke Central
Class AAA
1) Peach County 2-0 – beat Lee County 40-17; at Houston County
2) Cedar Grove 2-1 - Valor Christian, Colo. 27-17; at McEachern
3) Calhoun 2-0 – beat Therrell 30-0; at Sonoraville
4) Pierce County 2-0 – Canceled vs. Beach; vs. New Hampstead
5) Greater Atlanta Christian 2-1 – beat Prestonwood Christian, Texas 34-27; Off
6) Hart County 3-0 – beat Commerce 40-20; at Madison County
7) Benedictine 0-1 – Off; vs. Blessed Trinity
8) Lovett 2-1 – beat B.E.S.T. Academy 39-0; vs. Mary Persons
9) Appling County 2-0 – beat Charlton County 40-20; vs. Dodge County
10) Westminster 1-2 – beat St. Pius 42-14; at Marist
Class AA
1) Rockmart 2-0 – Off; at Heard County
2) Hapeville Charter 1-1 – beat Heard County 61-7; Off
3) Callaway 1-1 – beat LaGrange 56-10; vs. Cross Keys
4) Dublin 2-0 – beat Swainsboro 35-13; Off
5) Rabun County 2-0 – Off; vs. Stephens County
6) Washington County 2-0 – Off; at Greenbrier
7) Brooks County 1-1 – lost to Clinch County 38-14; at Bainbridge
8) Swainsboro 1-1 – lost to Dublin 35-13; vs. Cross Creek
9) Fitzgerald 2-1 – beat Dooly County 30-0; at Upson-Lee
10) Dodge County 1-1 – lost to West Laurens 42-28; at Appling County
Class A
1) Clinch County 2-0 – beat Brooks County 38-14; at Dooly County
2) Irwin County 2-0 – Off; at Mount Paran Christian
3) Pelham 2-0 – beat Baconton Charter 56-0; vs. Randolph Clay Thursday
4) Marion County – Off; vs. Pacelli
5) Mitchell County 1-1 – beat Chattahoochee County 48-6; vs. Miller County
6) Commerce 2-1 – lost to Hart County 40-20; at Providence Christian
7) Schley County 1-1 – Off; vs. Spencer
8) Manchester 2-0 – beat Lady of Mercy 54-0; vs. Northeast (Saturday)
9) Trion 2-0 – beat Dade County 27-6; vs. Armuchee
10) Bowdon – beat Monticello 24-7; Off