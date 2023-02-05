Is the "Storm" here? Is Dougherty peaking at the right time?

Dougherty's Octovius Griffin (33) battles for the rebound against Monroe's Jveyin Vicks (15) during Friday night's game.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans have now won five straight, have improved their record to 12-10 and have jumped into the top ten statewide rankings. Basketball teams usually get better as the season progresses and sometimes go through difficulty to get better. With Dougherty's win Friday night over Monroe the Trojans looked as though may be a force to be reckoned with in the post-season. That brought up the memory of a comment early in the basketball season when Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant said "A storm is coming, and it's not Monroe." 

At the time his team was battling against some of the best high school basketball teams in the state. They lost to no.9-ranked Lee County and no. 6-ranked Westover. They lost to top-ranked Beach and No. 4-ranked Johnson - both from Savannah. Then they beat defending state champion Spencer and a night later lost to No.5-ranked Calhoun County. They lost both games in the U-Save It Christmas tournament to highly touted teams Hillgrove and Park Crossing. On New Year's Eve, they lost to 7A powerhouse Newton. They demolished region foes Crisp County and Columbus before edging Monroe by five. Then a 30-point loss to top-ranked (Class A) Greenforest and an overtime loss to Lee County on MLK Day. Then four straight region wins, except this time instead of beating Columbus by 40 points, they won by four. Friday night they hung a 20-point loss on No.6-ranked Monroe, a feat that has not been done since MaxPreps put information online in 2005. 

