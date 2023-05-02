Isaiah Rayner jumps

Westover senior Isaiah Rayner competes in the long jump during Saturday's region championship track meet at Hugh Mills Stadium. Rayner won the long jump, high jump and the triple jump last Saturday and is preparing to compete in sectionals Saturday in Carrollton.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Westover Patriot track and field teams are heading to sectionals Saturday in Carrollton after sweeping the girls' and boys' region track titles. One reason that happened is Isaiah Rayner, a 6' 3" senior who won three events and helped the Patriots place third in another.

"My focus is what is pushing me," Rayner said after winning three events Saturday at Hugh Mills Stadium. "I jumped pretty well last year but didn't win," he said. "I took that heartbreak and pushed myself to work on my technique and get better. I'm trying to help motivate my team to prepare and get ready for sectionals and state."

