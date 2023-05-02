Westover senior Isaiah Rayner competes in the long jump during Saturday's region championship track meet at Hugh Mills Stadium. Rayner won the long jump, high jump and the triple jump last Saturday and is preparing to compete in sectionals Saturday in Carrollton.
ALBANY - The Westover Patriot track and field teams are heading to sectionals Saturday in Carrollton after sweeping the girls' and boys' region track titles. One reason that happened is Isaiah Rayner, a 6' 3" senior who won three events and helped the Patriots place third in another.
"My focus is what is pushing me," Rayner said after winning three events Saturday at Hugh Mills Stadium. "I jumped pretty well last year but didn't win," he said. "I took that heartbreak and pushed myself to work on my technique and get better. I'm trying to help motivate my team to prepare and get ready for sectionals and state."
Rayner won region titles in the triple jump, the long jump, and the high jump last week at Hugh Mills Stadium. He was also part of the 400-meter relay team that placed third in the region meet.
"Isaiah is one of the most talented track and field athletes I have coached," said Westover coach and athletic director Octavia Jones. "He has worked hard to put himself in the position to compete for a state championship. Isaiah is ranked No. 2 in the Class AAAA triple jump at 46-7 (the No. 1 ranked athlete is only .5 inches ahead of him). He is ranked 4th in the long jump at 22-10.25 and 3rd in the high jump at 6-7. Last year he placed 6th in the high jump and 11th in the triple jump at the state meet," the coach added.
Rayner, who was also a defensive back and wide receiver on the football team, got his start in track and field in eighth grade.
"My coach invited me to track practice in eighth grade and showed me how to do the triple jump," Rayner said. "After he saw me doing the triple jump, he added the long and high jumps."
Rayner has had one college offer so far - Columbus State University. He is optimistic that others may be interested if he is able to do well at state. He enjoys math at Westover now and hopes to study finance in college.