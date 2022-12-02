MACON - The John Milledge Academy Trojans took their fourth consecutive state championship Friday night at Mercer University's Five Star Stadium, shutting down the Deerfield-Windsor Knights 49-0. The Trojans have now won 50 games since losing on November 30, 2018. JMA's two 1,000-yard rushers - quarterback Briggs Eady and running back Javian Butts repeatedly gashed the Deerfield-Windsor defense with big runs.
John Milledge Academy shuts down Deerfield-Windsor for 4th straight championship
"I am so proud of these Knights who gave all they have but fell short of the ultimate prize," said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Jake McCrae. "We are not going to be defined by one game against an incredible opponent. Instead, we will judge them by the immense amount of work they have put in for the last 11 months and how they played together to make it pay off. Congrats to JMA, they have a heck of a team. They deserve it."
The Knights played the Trojans close early on, but four second-half touchdowns put the game away for the Trojans. Deerfield-Windsor stopped John Milledge on their first possession and took over on downs. The Knights surprised the Trojans when freshman quarterback Lane Sceals hit back-to-back passes to senior Ethan Johnson for gains of 18 yards and then 23 yards to move down to the Trojans' 29-yard line. The drive stalled however and Deerfield-Windsor set up for a field goal, but a bad snap ended that opportunity. Moments later, JMA quarterback Briggs Eady found a hole in the line and raced 68 yards into the end zone. The play was called back because of a penalty, but a few plays later Eady found space again and scored on a 29-yard run. After the Knights couldn't move on their next possession, Eady took the first snap 62 yards for another touchdown to give the Trojans a 14-0 lead.
Early in the second quarter, the Knights were faced with a third and long and Deerfield-Windsor tried the halfback pass play which gave them the winning touchdown against Frederica. Sceals threw to Boles Middleton who then threw a spiral to Tillman Dew who had gotten behind his defender. At the last second, the Trojan defender batted the ball away. The Knights had to punt and punter Waylon Marbury put the Trojans back at the eight-yard line. Deerfield-Windsor kept the Trojans deep in their own territory and forced a punt when Cole Jones and Aaron Johnson sacked Eady at the three-yard line. The Knights had tremendous field position after the punt at JMA's 30-yard line but could not move against the Trojan defense. Marbury tried a 48-yard field goal that missed left of the goalpost and the Trojans took over and drove 80 yards for another touchdown.
The Trojans attempted another drive just before the half but on the last play of the first half, Middleton intercepted an Eady pass to end the Trojan threat.
The loss ends the Knights' season with a 10-3 record, much different from last year's 3-7 record and the coach was thrilled with the support from the Deerfield-Windsor crowd who followed the team to Macon.
"The DWS Knights athletic community came out strong all season and especially tonight," said McCrae. "I am so proud to be a DWS Knight! My coaches have worked so hard and will be back at it on Monday in that weight room, repeating the formula that we know works very well."
You voted: