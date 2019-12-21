ALBANY, Ga. – The Albany State University men's basketball team used the home court advantage to secure a 68-57 victory over Kentucky State University on Thursday in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action at the ASU West Campus Arena.
The Golden Rams snapped a 38-38 tie with an 18-3 run to claim the game's first double-figure lead, and Albany State was able to claim the victory.
Three lead changes and three ties were featured in the first half with each team having a six-point lead, and the Thorobreds held the six-point advantage on two different occasion. It was also a half of runs as Kentucky State opened by scoring eight of the first 10, and ASU answered with a 17-5 spurt.
Albany State's run was immediately answered by a 14-2 KSU run, and it was countered by a 9-0 Golden Ram run to close the half and take the three-point halftime advantage.
Two ties and two lead changes kicked off the second half before the aforementioned run allowed ASU to seize control of the game.
Three different played reached double figures as Joshua Jerome led the Golden Rams with adding 20 points and two rebounds. Senior Randy McClure added 14 points, while Napoleon Harris and McClure pulled down a team-high nine rebounds to go along with Harris 12 points.