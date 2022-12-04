Last second shot gives Monroe 48-46 win over Lee County

Lee County's Ousmane Kromah (13) and Monroe's Lorenzo Still (3) look for a rebound during Saturday night's game at Lee County High School Monroe won as the buzzer sounded, beating the Trojans 48-46,

LEESBURG - The No. 6-ranked Monroe Golden Tornadoes (3-2) escaped with a 48-46 win over the Lee County Trojans Saturday night at Lee County High School when Monroe senior Andrico Jackson took a shot with two seconds remaining, missed, grabbed the rebound and then scored as the buzzer sounded. 

The game was close all night with neither team able to get more than a six-point lead throughout. Both teams play a quick tempo with tight man-to-man defense. Monroe led 39-38 heading into the final quarter but it looked as though the Trojans might have gotten a break when the Tornadoes were whistled for a technical foul with just under four and a half minutes to play. Lee County's Braylon Chaney promptly drained both free throws to give the Trojans a 42-41 lead and the Trojans got possession of the ball. The Trojans couldn't score to stretch the lead but maintained that one-point lead until 19.9 seconds remained. That is when Monroe's Jaquan Maddox stepped to the free-throw line for two shots.

