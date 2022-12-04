LEESBURG - The No. 6-ranked Monroe Golden Tornadoes (3-2) escaped with a 48-46 win over the Lee County Trojans Saturday night at Lee County High School when Monroe senior Andrico Jackson took a shot with two seconds remaining, missed, grabbed the rebound and then scored as the buzzer sounded.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Slow down when approaching intersections. &&
Last second shot gives Monroe 48-46 win over Lee County
The game was close all night with neither team able to get more than a six-point lead throughout. Both teams play a quick tempo with tight man-to-man defense. Monroe led 39-38 heading into the final quarter but it looked as though the Trojans might have gotten a break when the Tornadoes were whistled for a technical foul with just under four and a half minutes to play. Lee County's Braylon Chaney promptly drained both free throws to give the Trojans a 42-41 lead and the Trojans got possession of the ball. The Trojans couldn't score to stretch the lead but maintained that one-point lead until 19.9 seconds remained. That is when Monroe's Jaquan Maddox stepped to the free-throw line for two shots.
