LEESBURG — Lee County head baseball coach Brian Trivette resigned from his position earlier this week to take a similar position at Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, according to Lee County athletic director Hank Wright.
Assistant coach Kyle Keen has taken over as interim head coach and will lead the team through summer games and camps at Georgia Southwestern and Auburn, but the permanent position as head baseball coach is open.
"We are taking applications and we will put a committee together before interviewing," Wright said. "Anyone that is interested can contact me at wrightha@lee.k12.ga.us and also fill out an application that can be found on the Lee County Schools website."
Trivette said his decision to move came down to family.
"Oconee County is much closer to my parents," the coach said. "This will get us closer to them and give my parents more time to spend with their grandchildren. I love Lee County and wasn't really looking to move but when this opportunity came up, it looked good. I have always gotten so much support from our coaches, our administration, teachers and everybody."
"My wife absolutely loves what she does in Albany at Albany Area Primary Health Care," said Trivette. "She is hoping to do something similar with a high need area in Athens."
An additional reason Trivette decided to make the move is that he will not be starting at Oconee County alone. Coach Mitch Hollaway will also be able to go to Oconee County and help Trivette take on the Oconee County baseball program. Oconee County finished 17-13 this spring, placing second in the region behind Franklin County. Trivette will be teaching physical education at Oconee County while Hollaway will be teaching special education.
The location sweetened the deal for Trivette.
"Oconee County is not really suburbia, but it is on the cusp," Trivette said. "It is a highly desirable area, a growing area. It is a really nice part of the state, plus we will be living about 15 minutes from the stadium (University of Georgia's Sanford Stadium)."
Trivette has been a baseball coach for 16 years at Lee County High School. For the first 12 years, he served as an assistant coach and head coach for the past four seasons. The Trojans finished with a record of 18-14 and finished second in region 1-AAAAAA behind Houston County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.