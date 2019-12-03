The Lee County Trojan basketball teams swept two varsity games from the Dougherty High Trojans Tuesday in Leesburg with the boys holding off a furious rally to win 74-65 and the girls running away after an early tight game 61-29.
Things didn’t start well for the Dougherty Trojans (1-4) in the boy’s game. Lee County (4-2) jumped out to an 8-0 lead and led 15-8 after one period. The Dougherty shots would not fall and Lee County took advantage running the court and putting in points right and left. Led by DJ Nobles and Damon Favors from the guard position and William Thomas from inside the paint, the Lee Trojans went on a 15-4 run in the second quarter and built a 35-16 half time lead.
Dougherty seniors Rod Jones and Will Riggins were held to a combined 10 first half points, but in the second half, the two led a furious comeback that almost took the game back. Lee pulled out to a 45-25 lead early in the third quarter before Riggins and Jones got to work. Trip by trip down the court either Riggins or Jones would score, and frequently that was on the free throw line. Riggins had nine shots from the free throw line in the third quarter alone after battling for points underneath the basket. But it was Jones who actually tied the game 53-53 with just under five minutes to play. The teams traded baskets after that, but after Dougherty missed a shot, Lee County’s MJ Taylor hesitated in the back court for moment, then raced past all of the Dougherty defenders and laid two points into the basket to give Lee County a five-point advantage. From there the Dougherty Trojans could never recover.
Taylor led Lee County with 18 points, DJ Nixon scored 12 and DJ Nobles and Damon Favors each downed 11 points.
Dougherty’s Rod Jones was held to only four points in the first half and Riggins six. However, JOnes ended the night with 27 points and Riggins was right behind him with 23.
The girl’s game was close early. Dougherty (2-3) actually led 9-8 after the first quarter, but after that it was all Lee County. The Lee County Lady Trojans (3-3) outscored Dougherty’s Lady Trojans 15-3 in the second quarter to blow open the tight game and take command.
Lee County was led by Jakailyn Poole and Tarnyia Maddox who each scored 10 points. Erica Irby and Destiny Reed each added eight and Kennedy Snead scored seven in the balanced attack. Denver Bryant led Dougherty with nine points and Ka’Myah St. Rose added seven.
Lee County will travel to Warner Robins for a region matchup with Veterans on Friday and then host the Monroe Golden Tornadoes next Tuesday in Leesburg.
Dougherty will host a region battle with Cairo Friday night in Albany and then travel to Americus for another region battle with Americus-Sumter on Saturday.