CORDELE — The Lee County Trojans and Lady Trojans took wins over Crisp County Saturday night in Cordele.
Neither game was ever in question but the Trojans struggled to put the Cougars away for good, while the only question for the Lady Trojans margin of victory. The boys won 51-39 and the girls prevailed 63-28. The wins improve the boys record to 9-6 and the Lady Trojans’ to 12-1.
In the boys game, the Cougars scored first on a 3-pointer and Lee County’s Joe Frazier responded with a 3-pointer. Before the Cougars could score again, the Trojans were up 10-3. The teams played pretty even with the Trojans maintaining a slight lead throughout until JD Fugerson drilled two 3-pointers from the corner to give the Trojans a 13-point advantage. The Cougars still wouldn’t quit, however, and pulled back to within eight. That was as close as they could get.
The Trojan scoring was balanced and led by Malik Brackens with 11 points. Fugerson scored 10, while Christian Broen and Donovan Taylor each scored eight.
Eric Ivory led the Cougars with 21.
In the girls game, the Lady Trojans’ speed and defense was too much for the Lady Cougars. Lee County jumped out to a 12-2 lead to start the game and was never threatened. The full court pressure had the Lady Trojans ahead 35-14 at the half and leading by 30 points in the third quarter.
Jarnyria Maddox led the way for the Lady Trojans with 23 points. Erica Irby followed with 17 points and Kennedy Snead added 10.
Micaylen Holmes led Crisp with 11.
Lee County basketball will travel to Warner Robins Tuesday for region action against Northside.
