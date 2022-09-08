leecothree.jpg

Lee County football players, left to right, Ousmane Kromah, J.D. Fugerson and Chris Martin pose for a photo at the high school.

 Special photo: Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG — Calling it the "Super Bowl of Southwest Georgia" might be a tad hyperbolic, but there is no getting around that there is a big game in Leesburg Friday night.

It might be the biggest game in the state Friday night when two of South Georgia's premier football programs finally go head to head in a regular season matchup. Ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAA, the Lee County Trojans (3-0) will host Colquitt County (3-0), which is ranked No. 3 in Class AAAAAAA (3-0). Both teams also come in ranked among the top 100 in the nation. In the MaxPreps poll, Lee County is rated 61st and Colquitt County is 74th. Other polls have Colquitt County ranked slightly higher.

