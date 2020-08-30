Lee County’s boys and girls cross country teams swept the titles at this past weekend’s Furlow Fast Feet Invitational in Americus.
Lee’s boys took first with 32 points, while Vidalia was second at 57.
The champions had an amazing 10 runners in the event’s top 20, led by runner-up Seth Tomlinson, who had a time of 18 minutes, 51.47 seconds.
The Trojans also got good showings from Edward Ostrander (fourth, 19:01.72), Tim Ellis (seventh, 19:25.06), Will Tomlinson (ninth, 19:29.67), Warren Morris (10th, 19:34.28), Jacob Beard (12th, 19:50.10), Burt Roberts (13th, 19:50.76), Andrew Wahlgren (16th, 20:16.87), Landon Conley (17th, 20:17.93) and Landon Dale (18th, 20:22.06).
Crisp County’s Zyterrious Hudson (eighth, 19:25.18), Worth County’s Conner Mullen (14th, 19:58.97), Furlow Charter’s Edwin Gonzalez (15th, 20:03.12) and Americus-Sumter’s Griffin Toms (20:45.24) also had top finishes.
Lee’s girls took a narrow victory with 56 points, just two ahead of Vidalia. Carolina Davis, a sixth-grader, led Lee with a seventh-place finish in 23:20.68. She was backed up by Alma Ostrander (ninth, 23:29.64), Alea Bochette (10th, 24:23.36), Samantha Collins (18th, 26:11.61)
Furlow Charter’s Maya Wynn took third in 22:38.16, Terrell Academy’s Jenna DeBary, an eighth-grader, was fourth in 22:57.68 and Worth County’s Ana Resendez also finished in the top 20 (19th, 26:18.34).
