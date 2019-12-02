Basketball season kicks into full gear this week after several holiday tournaments and a little time off. The marquee match-up Tuesday night will be a rematch between the Dougherty Trojans and the Lee County Trojans. The two teams played each other to open the season in the Dougherty Tip-Off Classic and Lee County took home a 68-63 win at ASU West. Dougherty is 1-3 on the young season, coming off their first win of the season – a 73-65 win over Hardaway. Lee County is 3-2 on the year after a loss to Americus-Sumter Saturday night,
According to a schedule posted on MaxPreps.com the Westover Patriots are scheduled to be at Monroe Saturday night to face the Golden Tornadoes. However, Westover Athletic Director Octavia Jones said that schedule is not accurate. The Patriots are scheduled to host Shaw Friday night, but are not playing Monroe Saturday night. Monroe is scheduled to be in Moultrie Saturday night to face the Colquitt County Packers.
Jones wanted to make sure fans understand that Westover will not play Monroe Saturday night.
Another schedule changed that was announced Monday is that the scheduled rivalry game Tuesday between Byne Christian and Sherwood Christian has been canceled. Sherwood Christian will be at Crisp Academy instead and Byne will be off Tuesday night.
The Dougherty Trojans will host Cairo Friday night in Albany and travel to battle Americus-Sumter on Saturday.
After playing Colquitt County in Moultrie Saturday, the Monroe Golden Tornadoes will have two rivalry games back to back. They will travel to Leesburg next Tuesday and then host Dougherty next Saturday.
The Westover-Dougherty game will be at Dougherty next Friday night, December 14.