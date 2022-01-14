Lee County’s Malcolm Jones and Tyrus Washington, as well as Dougherty’s Kameron Davis, were on the Georgia High School Football Daily All-State Football Team, which was released Friday.
Jones, a senior defensive back, and Washington, a senior tight end, made the Class AAAAAA all-state team. Teammate Ousmane Kromah, a freshman running back, was on the honorable mention list.
In AAAA, Davis, a sophomore, was an all-state selection as an athlete and quarterback. Three of his Dougherty teammate were on the honorable mention list in that classification — senior Elijah West at defensive back, junior Stantavious Smith at defensive line and senior Anthony Suttles at offensive line.
Pelham linebacker Jayden Parker, a senior, and Terrell County linebacker/fullback De’Vontae James, a junior, were honorable mention selections in A.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
