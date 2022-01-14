DSC_0349.jpg

Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis runs in a 2021 football game against Cairo.

 Joe Whitfield

Lee County’s Malcolm Jones and Tyrus Washington, as well as Dougherty’s Kameron Davis, were on the Georgia High School Football Daily All-State Football Team, which was released Friday.

Jones, a senior defensive back, and Washington, a senior tight end, made the Class AAAAAA all-state team. Teammate Ousmane Kromah, a freshman running back, was on the honorable mention list.

In AAAA, Davis, a sophomore, was an all-state selection as an athlete and quarterback. Three of his Dougherty teammate were on the honorable mention list in that classification — senior Elijah West at defensive back, junior Stantavious Smith at defensive line and senior Anthony Suttles at offensive line.

Pelham linebacker Jayden Parker, a senior, and Terrell County linebacker/fullback De’Vontae James, a junior, were honorable mention selections in A.

