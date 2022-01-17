ALBANY — A foul call followed by a technical foul call against the Dougherty Trojans in overtime gave the Lee County Trojans the opportunity to pull away in a tight boys game and go on to beat Dougherty 57-51 in the MLK Shootout Monday at Monroe High School.
The Dougherty-Lee County game was the only boys game of the day after the other teams canceled because of COVID.
Dougherty and Lee had battled tirelessly throughout the contest. And just when it looked the game was just about in the book, something would happen and change the momentum and the look of the game. But with the teams battling for a rebound underneath Dougherty's basket during overtime, the Trojans were whistled for a foul as Lee County's Caden King was wrapped up trying to secure the rebound. A referee heard comments from a Dougherty player and added the technical foul, which gave King two free throws. Then Joe Fraizer took the two technical free throws, and Lee County got possession of the ball as well. With little time remaining, that killed Dougherty's chances of coming up with a victory.
Dougherty's Chris Lamar gave Dougherty an early lead by scoring the first two baskets. Both teams were playing very tight man-to-man defense and neither team was having success hitting the long shots either. It took Lee County more than four minutes into the game to score when Frazier drove through the lane and slammed home two points to finally put Lee County on the board.
The Lee County Trojans held a 21-15 lead at the half, but Dougherty came out strong in the third and took the lead after Jacob Stallworth drilled a long 3-pointer, then hit another basket on the next trip down the court. Lee County's JD Fugerson responded with a long 3-pointer of his own to give Lee the lead again, but Dougherty kept pushing and built a 36-29 lead early in the fourth quarter. Dougherty decided to slow things down and work for better shots and use the clock, but Lee's defense caused turnovers, and moments later Lee County's Donovan Taylor swished a 3-pointer that closed Dougherty's lead down to just one point at 38-37. And that is when things started to get more difficult for Dougherty.
Dougherty was trying to work for the good shot when Lee County's Malik Brackens fouled to try and get the ball back. There were not enough fouls for a one and one, so an inbounds play was set up. But Dougherty's Jaion Burns tripped and fell on the play and Lee County's Malcolm Jones snagged the ball and went to the hoop. Burns recovered in time to block Jones' shot but fouled him and put Jones at the free-throw line with 31 seconds left. Jones hit both free throws giving Lee County a 39-38 lead. Lee County stretched the lead to 41-38 on two free throws by Frazier with 13 seconds left in the fame. Dougherty's Lavonta Clyde took the pass and drove to the basket and scored as the whistle blew for a foul with seconds remaining. Clyde then nailed the free throw that tied the game at 41-41.
Stallworth gave Dougherty a 44-43 lead early in the overtime with a long 3-pointer, but the overtime period belonged to Lee County as it outscored Dougherty 16-10 in the four-minute period.
Frazier led Lee County with 16 points, 12 of which he scored in the fourth quarter and overtime periods. Jones followed with 11 for Lee County and Fugerson added 10.
Chris Lamar led Dougherty with 13, Stallworth finished with 12 and Clyde added nine.
