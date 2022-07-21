Lee County quarterback Chris Martin (in gold jersey) looks for a receiver against the Perry Panthers during Thursday's padded camp at Lee County High School. He is getting protection from Ousmane Kromah (in white on right) and John Giese (49).
LEESBURG — The Lee County Trojans hosted a padded team football camp Thursday morning with Worth County, Taylor County and Perry at the Lee County stadium.
The two larger schools — Lee County and Perry — worked out against each other, while the two smaller schools — Worth County and Taylor County played against each other. Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio liked what he saw from his team.
"It was really, really good work," the coach said. "We worked against them in Perry on Tuesday so today we were focused on correcting mistakes we saw on Tuesday. And we did that. I saw a lot, a lot of improvement. We've still got a million things to work on, but we did correct some issues today."
The Trojans will actually get to put on pads and practice full tilt beginning Aug. 1 as they prepare to battle for another region and state title. The Trojans will be in a revamped Region 1-AAAAAA this year as Valdosta has moved up to Class AAAAAAA. Veterans of Warner Robins and Tift County are now in the region with the Trojans, Northside of Warner Robins and Houston County. The Trojans have won five consecutive region titles and looking to make some noise in the AAAAAA playoffs again.
Fabrizio has said he thinks the Lee County schedule this year is one of the toughest because it opens with a scrimmage against Carver of Columbus who finished second in Class 4A last season, Warner Robins which won the state championship, always strong Colquitt County, and Florida powerhouse Lake Gibson in addition to the tough region schedule. The Carver scrimmage will be on Aug. 12.
