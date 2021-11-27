LEESBURG — The top-ranked and defending state champion Buford Wolves clobbered the No. 2 ranked Lee County Trojans 27-0 Friday night in the state quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAA football playoffs.
There wasn't much that went Lee County's way Friday night, and the Trojans (11-2), who had averaged 42 points per game this season, were shut out for the first time since a 41-0 loss to Central of Phenix City in 2007 — and that was before head coach Dean Fabrizio arrived in Leesburg.
"Buford has a great football team," said Fabrizio. "We knew we would have to play a perfect game to have a chance."
That didn't happen, but the Trojans did have some opportunities to score and never could get the ball into the end zone. Also, time after time, the Lee County defense would get Buford (12-1) in a third and long situation, but then the Wolves would get that big play they needed each time.
Down 17-0 in the third quarter, the Trojans put together a quick drive that gave Lee County some hope to get back into the game. Quarterback Chris Martin connected with Jevell Fugerson to put the Trojans in Buford territory at the 40. Martin then found tight end Tyrus Washington open and completed a pass play that put the Trojans at the 12-yard line. Ousmane Kromah followed that with a run to the 5-yard line and the Lee County faithful were jubilant. But then disaster struck.
With Fugerson in at the Wildcat position there was a bad snap that Fugerson couldn't catch cleanly and the Trojans lost five yards. On the next play, another bad snap left Martin trying to get the ball and Buford recovered the fumble to end the Trojan threat and essentially dash any hopes Lee County had for making a comeback.
Buford, on the other hand, had no turnovers and found ways around the Trojan defense. After getting their first possession deep in their own territory, the Wolves were across midfield in just three plays and then a pass from quarterback Ashton Daniels to K.J. Bolden put the Wolves in the red zone. Daniels moved the ball down to the 13 with a run, but then the Lee defense stood up and forced Buford to kick a field goal. Kicker Alejandro Mata nailed the 30-yard field goal to put the Wolves up 3-0.
The Trojans got things going on the next drive on a 33-yard run by Kromah on a third down play and the Trojans got as close as the 12-yard line before a penalty backed them up and the Buford defense stood up. With a fourth and long at the 24, Lee County chose to go for it instead of kicking the field goal. The pass was incomplete and Buford took over.
Buford moved the ball down the field behind the running of C.J. Clinkscales and Victor Venn, who took turns gashing the Trojan defense for eight to 10 yards on successive plays. On a third down and long play, Daniels took the ball around the left side of the line and into the end zone for the first Buford touchdown.
The Wolves added another second quarter touchdown with a couple of big plays. Daniels hit Isaiah Bond with a pass he took down to the 25-yard line. On the next two plays, the Wolves picked up only two yards, but on third down and eight, Daniels handed off to freshman Ethan Ervin, who went around the outside, through the Trojan defense and into the end zone for the 23-yard touchdown run.
In the second half, Mata added a 33-yard field goal for the Wolves and Daniels hit Bond for a 68-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to end the scoring.
The Trojans had a chance late to get on the board, but a fourth down pass to Willie Williams came up a yard short of the first down at the 17.
The loss ends the Trojans' season at 11-2 and while disappointing, Fabrizio was proud of his team.
"I am really proud of this team and all they accomplished," he said. "The seniors won 49 games in four years, which is an unbelievable accomplishment. We are sure going to miss them, but I couldn't be prouder of all they have done."
Other area scores
Carver-Columbus 16, Dougherty 14
Terrell Academy 41, Edmund Burke 20
