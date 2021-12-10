Lee County grad Juju McDowell, after an impressive football season at South Carolina, was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team on Thursday.

McDowell made the team at the all-purpose position on offense, as well as earning a selection as a return specialist.

The 5-foot-9, 177-pounder rushed 47 times for 196 yards and a touchdown in his first college season, in addition to catching eight passes for 45 yards. He returned 15 kickoffs for 394 yards, averaging 26.3 yards.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos