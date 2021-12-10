Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Juju McDowell (21) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois Panthers linebacker Jason Johnson (8) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Lee County grad Juju McDowell, after an impressive football season at South Carolina, was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team on Thursday.
McDowell made the team at the all-purpose position on offense, as well as earning a selection as a return specialist.
The 5-foot-9, 177-pounder rushed 47 times for 196 yards and a touchdown in his first college season, in addition to catching eight passes for 45 yards. He returned 15 kickoffs for 394 yards, averaging 26.3 yards.
