...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM
CST/ THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest and south central Georgia,
the Florida Panhandle and the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...Through 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
KENNESAW — Freshman pitcher Smith Pinson, a Lee County grad, starred in the Kennesaw State baseball team's sixth straight win over in-state rival Georgia State on Wednesday.
Pinson pitched six innings, limiting the Panthers to only four hits while striking out eight, in the Owls' 6-4 win. The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder had an equally impressive outing four days earlier, striking out five and allowing one hit in three innings to earn a save against Morehead State.
“Our pitching staff competed all night,” KSU head coach Ryan Coe said. “For Pinson to do what he did as a freshman in his first career start, that was impressive."
Fellow Lee County grad Tyler Simon, a senior, hit a solo home run for KSU late in the win.
“That run was huge,” said Coe. “A one-run lead in the ninth compared to a two-run lead is a big difference. It gives you a little wiggle room and you can play defense differently. That was big for us tonight.”
