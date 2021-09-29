Lee County grad Tory Carter makes NFL debut with Tennessee Titans

Aug 13, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Titans fullback Tory Carter (44) walks off of the field after their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Lee County graduate Tory Carter made his NFL debut this past Sunday with the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans’ 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts was the first regular-season game action for the 22-year-old fullback, who made the Tennessee roster as a rookie free agent after being passed over in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 229-pounder was activated from the Titans’ Practice Squad for the Colts game, and saw action on special teams and at fullback.
Carter, ranked as one of the nation’s top fullbacks as a Lee County senior, had a standout college career at LSU, highlighted by winning a national championship as a junior alongside Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. He appeared in 11 games during the national championship season, catching two passes for 15 yards. He played in 42 career games at LSU as a fullback and tight end.
