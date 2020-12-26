Just a few months removed from middle school, Baron Hopson never expected to start for Lee County’s varsity football team as a freshman.
But two weeks before the 2017 season opener, a Trojans’ starting linebacker was injured.
“The backup guy got hurt, too, and they threw me in before the first game,” said Hopson, now a senior captain on Lee’s 2020 team, which plays Tuesday at Georgia State for the Class AAAAAA title. “Going into it, not too many expectations. I was 12 or 13 at the time and smaller than everybody else. I just played with maximum energy and used my speed.”
Hopson fit in just fine that season, starting all 15 games for a state championship team and finishing with 21 tackles for losses and six sacks. He led Lee in tackles (147, 13 for losses, eight sacks) as a sophomore on another state title team, then had had a team-high 124 tackles and nine sacks as a junior.
The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder has 134 more tackles this season heading into a showdown with Buford in the state finals.
“Baron’s a very, very rare kid, one of the first of four-year starters here, and a starter as a freshman on a phenomenal team,” Lee head coach Dean Fabrizio said. “He’s starting his 58th game (in the finals). He’s a tremendous student as well. He has tremendously high character. He’s just one of those kids if you ask for the definition of a student-athlete, you put him there for that. He’s a leader in the classroom, a leader in the hallways and a leader on the field. He’s one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached.”
What Hopson does off the field makes him even more special. He boasts a 4.4 GPA and ranks sixth academically out of more than 400 students in Lee’s senior class. His fall schedule included AP classes in calculus, psychology, physics and literature.
The focus on academics stems from his parents, both Albany natives — his mother serves in the Georgia House of Representatives and his father is vice president of sales for a medical supply company — who placed an importance on schoolwork with their four children, daughter Zoe and sons James (a wide receiver at Duke), Baron and John (a sophomore wide receiver at Lee).
“It’s always just been a thing with my family,” Baron said of the emphasis on academics. “My sister’s at Yale and my brother’s at Duke on an academic scholarship. It’s something my parents pressed at an early age.”
Hopson followed that path the past four years, drawing recruiting attention from top academic colleges because of the academic success. He said he hasn’t thought much about a college decision yet, instead focusing on the high school season. More opportunities likely will open up in the next couple of months, but for now Power Five schools haven’t offered.
“I think the height thing is one of the things schools are saying, that he’s only 5-10,” Fabrizio said. “But if there are many players out there better than him, I’d like to see them.”
Army is one of the football programs in heavy pursuit, though Hopson has to give more thought to the military lifestyle.
“I’ll definitely be playing on Saturdays, I’m just not sure where yet,” he said.
Only one game is on Hopson’s mind at the moment. The state championship game is the finale of an odd, COVID-19 impacted season that Hopson said has flown by. A victory in Tuesday’s matchup would give the Trojans, and their star linebacker, three titles in a four-year span.
“It would mean the world to me (to win state),” Hopson said. “I feel like everyone’s dream is to win a state championship as a senior. It’s get this ring or bust. Nothing else matters.”
The ending of high school football also is on the horizon, allowing him to reflect on four memorable seasons as a Trojan.
“It’s definitely a blessing just to be in the program,” Hopson said. “Four years ago, to think all of this would have happened, it’s just crazy. It’s surreal. It’s a credit to Coach Fabrizio and the coaches around him who have built a great program. I’m lucky to be a part of it.”
