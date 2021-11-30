DSC_8551.jpg

Lee County freshman running back Ousmane Kromah (32) shakes off a defender as he heads toward the end zone in a win over Lowndes.

Lee County earned four of the top individual awards on the All-Region 1-AAAAAA Football Team, released this week by the region’s coaches.

The region champion Trojans’ Ousman Kromah was voted Offensive Player of the Year, Omar White was Defensive Lineman of the Year and Wyatt Hurst was Specialist of the Year. Lee’s Dean Fabrizio was selected as Coach of the Year.

The other top awards went to Houston County’s Simeon Askew as Region Player of the Year, Valdosta’s Eric Brantley Jr. as Defensive Player of the Year, Northside-Warner Robins’ Centavious Lowe as Athlete of the Year and Houston’s Chandler Strong and Valdosta’s Jaccarius Peak as Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.

The full all-region team is as follows:

First-Team Offense

QB Chris Martin, Lee

RB Terrell Denson, Valdosta

RB Caleb Robinson, Valdosta

FB Deebo Roberts, Lee

WR Chris Wolf, Valdosta

WR Jaylen Allen, Northside

WR J.D. Fugerson, Lee

WR Tyrus Washington, Lee

TE Brandon Wilson, Northside

OL QaeShon Sapp, Lee

OL Owen Greene, Lee

OL Quinton Lewis, Northside

OL Aaron Inman, Valdosta

OL Zach Lyle, Houston

LS Ronnie Thomas, Houston County

PK Angel Martinez, Valdosta

First-Team Defense

DL Damarcus Allen, Northside

DL Javen Allen, Northside

DL T.J. Morris, Valdosta

DL Hunter Rizer, Houston

DL Larry Fields, Houston

LB Jaquez McGowen, Valdosta

LB Jaylin Barrien, Valdosta

LB Jaron Willis, Lee

LB Juwan Bailey, Lee

LB Bryce Parrish, Houston

DB Ricardo Jones, Northside

DB Malcom Jones, Lee

DB Jadarian Rhym, Valdosta

DB Isaiah Holland, Valdosta

P Grayson Leavy, Valdosta

Second-Team Offense

QB Antwann Hill Jr., Houston; QB Cameron Brown, Northside; RB Michael McClendon, Northside; RB Julius McClellan Jr., Lee; FB D’Waun Futch, Houston; FB Asteen Harden, Valdosta; WR Nevin Spivey, Valdosta; WR Willie Williams, Lee; WR Keron Milton, Northside; WR Kale Woodburn, Houston; TE Andrew Mackey, Houston; OL Oceen Maine, Northside; OL Kyle Mixon, Northside; OL Carson Crenshaw, Valdosta; OL Kahlil House, Houston; OL Chris Nobles, Houston; LS Jacob Osborne, Lee; PK/P Ashton Paredes, Northside

Second-Team Defense

DL Tyler Williams, Northside; DL Isaiah Harvey, Northside; DL Jalen Jordan, Houston; DL Jayden Cory, Lee; DL Malik Brackens, Lee; LB Mikell Roberts, Northside; LB J.C. Coney, Northside; LB Jalen Yerby, Valdosta; LB Trenten Carter, Valdosta; LB Ryan Mackey, Houston; LB Nick Jordan, Houston; DB Jaquari Brown, Houston; DB Keontae Rhymes, Northside; DB Arthur Brown, Houston; DB R.J. Williams, Lee

