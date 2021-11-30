Lee County earned four of the top individual awards on the All-Region 1-AAAAAA Football Team, released this week by the region’s coaches.
The region champion Trojans’ Ousman Kromah was voted Offensive Player of the Year, Omar White was Defensive Lineman of the Year and Wyatt Hurst was Specialist of the Year. Lee’s Dean Fabrizio was selected as Coach of the Year.
The other top awards went to Houston County’s Simeon Askew as Region Player of the Year, Valdosta’s Eric Brantley Jr. as Defensive Player of the Year, Northside-Warner Robins’ Centavious Lowe as Athlete of the Year and Houston’s Chandler Strong and Valdosta’s Jaccarius Peak as Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.
The full all-region team is as follows:
First-Team Offense
QB Chris Martin, Lee
RB Terrell Denson, Valdosta
RB Caleb Robinson, Valdosta
FB Deebo Roberts, Lee
WR Chris Wolf, Valdosta
WR Jaylen Allen, Northside
WR J.D. Fugerson, Lee
WR Tyrus Washington, Lee
TE Brandon Wilson, Northside
OL QaeShon Sapp, Lee
OL Owen Greene, Lee
OL Quinton Lewis, Northside
OL Aaron Inman, Valdosta
OL Zach Lyle, Houston
LS Ronnie Thomas, Houston County
PK Angel Martinez, Valdosta
First-Team Defense
DL Damarcus Allen, Northside
DL Javen Allen, Northside
DL T.J. Morris, Valdosta
DL Hunter Rizer, Houston
DL Larry Fields, Houston
LB Jaquez McGowen, Valdosta
LB Jaylin Barrien, Valdosta
LB Jaron Willis, Lee
LB Juwan Bailey, Lee
LB Bryce Parrish, Houston
DB Ricardo Jones, Northside
DB Malcom Jones, Lee
DB Jadarian Rhym, Valdosta
DB Isaiah Holland, Valdosta
P Grayson Leavy, Valdosta
Second-Team Offense
QB Antwann Hill Jr., Houston; QB Cameron Brown, Northside; RB Michael McClendon, Northside; RB Julius McClellan Jr., Lee; FB D’Waun Futch, Houston; FB Asteen Harden, Valdosta; WR Nevin Spivey, Valdosta; WR Willie Williams, Lee; WR Keron Milton, Northside; WR Kale Woodburn, Houston; TE Andrew Mackey, Houston; OL Oceen Maine, Northside; OL Kyle Mixon, Northside; OL Carson Crenshaw, Valdosta; OL Kahlil House, Houston; OL Chris Nobles, Houston; LS Jacob Osborne, Lee; PK/P Ashton Paredes, Northside
Second-Team Defense
DL Tyler Williams, Northside; DL Isaiah Harvey, Northside; DL Jalen Jordan, Houston; DL Jayden Cory, Lee; DL Malik Brackens, Lee; LB Mikell Roberts, Northside; LB J.C. Coney, Northside; LB Jalen Yerby, Valdosta; LB Trenten Carter, Valdosta; LB Ryan Mackey, Houston; LB Nick Jordan, Houston; DB Jaquari Brown, Houston; DB Keontae Rhymes, Northside; DB Arthur Brown, Houston; DB R.J. Williams, Lee
