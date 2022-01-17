3240.jpg

Lee County's Sarah Head (3) lays up two points over a Kendrick defender during Monday's MLK Shootout at Monroe.The Lady Trojans raced past Kendrick 56-36.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The Lee County Lady Trojans bounced back from two region losses last week to beat Kendrick 56-36 Monday in the opening game of the MLK Classic at Monroe High School.

The Lady Trojans are now 12-3 on the season. They suffered region losses to Northside-Warner Robins and Valdosta last week.

On Monday, the Lady Trojans jumped out to an early lead with full-court pressure that lead to quick and easy baskets and the game was never in doubt.

Lee County led 30-15 at the half before Kendrick tried to make a comeback in the second half but the Lady Cherokees could only get to within 10 points before the Lady Trojans tightened up and pulled away for good.

Kennedy Snead led the Lady Trojans with 19 points. Erica Irby and Sarah Head each added 10.

