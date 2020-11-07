WARNER ROBINS — Lee County's success in the running game fueled a 20-14 win over Northside-Warner Robins on Friday.
The Trojans (7-1) rushed for 342 yards, including 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns from Preston Simmons. Chauncey Magwood rushed 13 times for 105 yards in the victory.
Lee's defense held Northside to 14 rushing yards and 156 total yards.
The focus now shifts to this week's matchup at home against Valdosta with the Region 1-AAAAAA championship on the line.
