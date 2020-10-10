LEESBURG — Lee County’s football team won its Friday night showdown with Warner Robins, ranked first in Class AAAAA, 27-7.
Lee was led by 128 yards rushing from Caleb McDowell and a stout defense that had three interceptions to stifle a stout Warner Robins offense. The Demons entered the game averaging almost 40 points, but were held to a season low by the Trojans.
Chauncey Magwood’s 1-yard touchdown run gave Lee an early lead, and Preston Simmons’ 8-yard scoring run in the second quarter pushed the advantage to 13-0. That lead held until halftime.
McDowell reeled off a 34-yard TD run on the first possession of the second half for a 20-0 lead. Warner Robins finally scored late in the third quarter, but Lee’s A.J. Patrick returned his second interception of the night 72 yards for a game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Cedric Wynn also had an interception for the Trojans.
Lee is on the road next Friday with a matchup against Tift County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.