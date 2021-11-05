_DSC1407.jpg
Lee County pitcher Haley Ross is shown during a 2019 game against Worth County in Leesburg.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

Lee County softball teammates Haley Ross and Briana Plymel have been selected for the Georgia Dugout Club Fastpitch All-State Games, scheduled for Nov. 13 at Buford.

Ross is a pitcher and Plymel is an outfielder.

Games are scheduled for 10 and 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 13, followed by an awards ceremony and skills competition at 1:30 p.m. Two more games will follow at 3 and 4:30 p.m.

