Lee County softball duo picked for Georgia Dugout Club's All-State Games From Staff Reports Nov 5, 2021 Lee County pitcher Haley Ross is shown during a 2019 game against Worth County in Leesburg. Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield Lee County softball teammates Haley Ross and Briana Plymel have been selected for the Georgia Dugout Club Fastpitch All-State Games, scheduled for Nov. 13 at Buford.Ross is a pitcher and Plymel is an outfielder. Games are scheduled for 10 and 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 13, followed by an awards ceremony and skills competition at 1:30 p.m. Two more games will follow at 3 and 4:30 p.m. 