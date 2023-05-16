The Lee County Trojans listen to head coach Dean Fabrizio as practice ends Tuesday afternoon on Trojan Field. The spring sessions will conclude Friday night when the team is split up for the spring game at 7 p.m.
LEESBURG - More than 130 football players will be divided up Friday night in an intrasquad spring game to bring an end to the Lee County High School football spring practice. The game is set to begin at Trojan Field at 6 7 p.m.
"We have roughly 135 kids out here for varsity and jv practice," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. "We had close to 60 a few weeks ago when we did upcoming freshman spring practice. I am very pleased with our numbers."
While the Trojans will return many of the team's starters from last season, including standouts such as quarterback Weston Bryan, running back Ousmane Kromah, running back and defensive back Devin Collier, defensive back Temeriz Williams and defensive lineman Leroy Jackson, Fabrizio and his staff are looking to find those players to bring more depth.
"Finding depth in some areas is something we are really focused on," the coach said. "To play 15 games at the AAAAAA level you need to have good quality depth on both sides of the ball and special teams."
And that is what spring football is about.
"As always spring for us is about working on fundamentals and identifying personnel," Fabrizio explained. "It gives us a chance to look at kids in different positions and identify the type of team we have."
The Trojans will be looking to compete for region and state honors this season after completing the 2022 season with an 8-4 record and finishing third in the region. That will require strong, physical football and Fabrizio is pleased with his practices so far.
"I have been very pleased with our level of physicality. Also, we have tackled very well for this early in spring," he said.
Trojan fans do not have to wait until August to get a look at this team. The spring game begins at 7 p.m. at Trojan Field Friday night and the cost is $5.