Lee County Spring

The Lee County Trojans listen to head coach Dean Fabrizio as practice ends Tuesday afternoon on Trojan Field. The spring sessions will conclude Friday night when the team is split up for the spring game at 7 p.m.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG - More than 130 football players will be divided up Friday night in an intrasquad spring game to bring an end to the Lee County High School football spring practice. The game is set to begin at Trojan Field at 6 7 p.m.

"We have roughly 135 kids out here for varsity and jv practice," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. "We had close to 60 a few weeks ago when we did upcoming freshman spring practice. I am very pleased with our numbers."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports