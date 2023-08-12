Lee County Three

Lee County's three members of the Albany Herald's Fantastic Fifteen pose for a photo. From left - Temirez Williams, Ousmane Kromah and Devin Collier. All three played important roles in Friday night's scrimmage against Carver.

 By Joe Whitfield @SidelineJoeWhit

LEESBURG — The Lee County Trojans saw “really good work” Friday night in a scrimmage against Carver-Columbus as they prepared for this week’s season-opener against Class 5A powerhouse Warner Robins.

“It was really good work tonight,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “Carver has a really good football team. They came out and took it to us early in the first quarter and we had to get settled down and get some things corrected,” the coach said. “We ended up playing pretty well. It was a really good scrimmage game for us because it pointed out a lot of things we need to get corrected. Will get back to work next week on those things.”

