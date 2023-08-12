...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 114 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Sunday morning through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 114 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Sunday morning through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Lee County's three members of the Albany Herald's Fantastic Fifteen pose for a photo. From left - Temirez Williams, Ousmane Kromah and Devin Collier. All three played important roles in Friday night's scrimmage against Carver.
LEESBURG — The Lee County Trojans saw “really good work” Friday night in a scrimmage against Carver-Columbus as they prepared for this week’s season-opener against Class 5A powerhouse Warner Robins.
“It was really good work tonight,” said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. “Carver has a really good football team. They came out and took it to us early in the first quarter and we had to get settled down and get some things corrected,” the coach said. “We ended up playing pretty well. It was a really good scrimmage game for us because it pointed out a lot of things we need to get corrected. Will get back to work next week on those things.”