The Lee County duo of Baron Hopson and Caleb McDowell made MaxPreps Georgia All-State Football Team released Wednesday by the organization.
Both Hopson and McDowell were second-team selections after leading the Trojans to a Class AAAAAA state runner-up finish and the Region 1-AAAAAA title this season.
Hopson, a four-year starter at linebacker, was Lee’s top tackler, and McDowell accounted for 32 touchdowns and more than 1,350 rushing yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.