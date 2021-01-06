©Dale Zanine 2020_12_2901023.JPG
Buy Now

Lee County's Caleb McDowell (5) runs against Buford during the Class AAAAAA State Championship at Center Parc Stadium at Georgia State University.

 Dale Zanine

The Lee County duo of Baron Hopson and Caleb McDowell made MaxPreps Georgia All-State Football Team released Wednesday by the organization.

Both Hopson and McDowell were second-team selections after leading the Trojans to a Class AAAAAA state runner-up finish and the Region 1-AAAAAA title this season.

Hopson, a four-year starter at linebacker, was Lee’s top tackler, and McDowell accounted for 32 touchdowns and more than 1,350 rushing yards.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.