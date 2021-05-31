State champion Brantley Baker, a senior at Lee County, was named to Class AAAAAA All-State Boys Golf Team, which was selected by the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association.
The Georgia Southern recruit earned the honor after winning this season’s AAAAAA state championship at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton. He finished the two-day state tourney with a score of 7-under 135, opening with a 68 and following it up with a 67 to beat runner-up Deven Patel of Johns Creek by two shots.
