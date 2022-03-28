LEESBURG — "Shocked, surprised, and humbled," are the words Lee County athletic director Hank Wright used to describe his feelings after being selected the Georgia Athletic Director of the Year for Class AAAAAA.
The Georgia Athletic Directors Association recently held its annual event in Savannah and Wright won the top award for AAAAAA. Before winning the state award, Wright was selected as the Region Athletic Director of the Year for Region 1-AAAAAA. It is the third time he has received that honor, having won in 2018 and 2019.
"It is really a credit to the community and all we have here in Lee County, from the superintendent, the central office, our principal Dr. (Karen) Hancock, our great coaches, and our athletes and their families," said Wright. "Usually you can't get awards like this out of Atlanta because the schools have so much going on there. This is a tremendous honor and it truly surprised me."
Wright said the award is determined by the association based on the achievements of the athletics program. Lee County fields 26 Georgia High School Association-sanctioned competitive teams and in the past six years, the Trojans have won seven state championships and had seven state runner-ups. Two teams have made the state Final Four and the programs have won 35 region championships during that time.
Wright has been the athletic director at Lee County High School for the past six years. He is also an assistant principal and has been a part of the Lee County School System for 25 years. He is a native of Albany.
