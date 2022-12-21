LEESBURG — Lee County wide receiver Javelle Fugerson signed a national letter of intent Wednesday morning to play college football at the University of Buffalo in Buffalo, New York.

Wednesday was the early national signing day for high school athletes to sign football letters of intent. The next signing day will be Feb. 1.

"I really liked the program and the way the coaches stayed in contact with me," Fugerson said after the ceremony at Lee County High School. "I believe I will get the opportunity to play. As for the difference in the weather, I will just have to get used to it. I've never played in cold that low before."

In seven games this season, Fugerson was the go-to guy for the Lee County Trojans' passing game. He pulled down 58 receptions for 940 yards and 9 touchdowns this season. In his three seasons with the Trojans, caught 172 passes for 2,566 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was injured twice during the season and still wears a brace on his right wrist. He was a first-team, all-region selection.

"Javelle made a lot of great plays for us," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. "He was one of our best playmakers and I'm proud of his accomplishments. The University of Buffalo is an up-and-coming program and I believe J.D. will be an asset to their program."

The University of Buffalo is a Division I school that competes in the Mid-American Conference and is coached by Maurice Linquist. The Buffalo Bulls won six games this season and will play Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. on Dec. 27.

Tags

More Sports