...A POWERFUL ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL BRING BITTERLY COLD
TEMPERATURES, STRONG WINDS, AND DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS FRIDAY
THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...
Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds, and dangerous wind
chills are expected across southeast Alabama, southwest and south
central Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend.
Temperatures: Temperatures will quickly fall after the front late
Thursday night and Friday morning with a brief hard freeze
possible in southeast Alabama. Afternoon temperatures will be in
the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s Friday through Sunday.
Wind Chills: Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to
40 mph Friday will result in afternoon wind chills in the teens
and 20s. Saturday morning's wind chills will fall into the single
digits and teens area-wide with some spots in southeast Alabama and
southwest Georgia near zero. Wind Chill Advisories will very
likely be needed.
Safety: Prepare now for bitterly cold temperatures. Take time now
to protect exposed outdoor water pipes. Ensure people, pets, and
plants have adequate warmth and shelter. This prolonged period of
near or below freezing temperatures could cause extra stress on
unprotected people, pets, and uninsulated outdoor pipes. If using
portable space heaters, practice fire safety and keep heaters away
from flammables. If traveling away from the area, ensure safety
precautions are taken before leaving town. Continue to monitor
the forecast over the next several days.
Weather Alert
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 17 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures Saturday afternoon will
struggle to get above freezing in many spots. If areas do manage
to rise above freezing Saturday afternoon, it would only be for
a few hours before falling below freezing after sunset Saturday
evening. Another hard freeze is expected again Saturday night
into Sunday morning. This prolonged period of sub-freezing
temperatures may place additional stress on exposed pipes and
present danger to unprotected people and pets.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
Javelle Fugerson poses for a photo with his family after signing with Buffalo on Wednesday.
LEESBURG — Lee County wide receiver Javelle Fugerson signed a national letter of intent Wednesday morning to play college football at the University of Buffalo in Buffalo, New York.
Wednesday was the early national signing day for high school athletes to sign football letters of intent. The next signing day will be Feb. 1.
"I really liked the program and the way the coaches stayed in contact with me," Fugerson said after the ceremony at Lee County High School. "I believe I will get the opportunity to play. As for the difference in the weather, I will just have to get used to it. I've never played in cold that low before."
In seven games this season, Fugerson was the go-to guy for the Lee County Trojans' passing game. He pulled down 58 receptions for 940 yards and 9 touchdowns this season. In his three seasons with the Trojans, caught 172 passes for 2,566 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was injured twice during the season and still wears a brace on his right wrist. He was a first-team, all-region selection.
"Javelle made a lot of great plays for us," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. "He was one of our best playmakers and I'm proud of his accomplishments. The University of Buffalo is an up-and-coming program and I believe J.D. will be an asset to their program."
The University of Buffalo is a Division I school that competes in the Mid-American Conference and is coached by Maurice Linquist. The Buffalo Bulls won six games this season and will play Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. on Dec. 27.