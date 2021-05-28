LEESBURG — Two Lee County seniors who led the Trojan basketball team to the Final Four in Class AAAAAA signed basketball scholarships Thursday at Lee County High School.
M.J. Taylor and Brandon Bush signed letters of intent during a ceremony with teammates, friends and family.
Taylor, a point guard who averaged 21 points, will further his education and play basketball at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Ala., while Bush will continue his playing days at Central Pointe Post Grad in Kissimmee, Fla.
"I am one proud coach," said Lee County head coach Kirven Davis. "These are journeymen in our program. They have been with us since sixth grade. We build men in Lee County, not just basketball players."
The Trojans finished the season with a 17-11 record with a loss in the Final Four after starting the season with seven losses in the first nine games. The Trojans pulled things together in January. After losing two games to start 2021 they won 13 of their last 15 games and won the region championship with an overtime, last-second win over Valdosta.
