Lee County's Ousmane Kromah named Region Player of the Year

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah was named "Region Player of the Year" earlier this week in a meeting of region coaches. The sophomore rushed for almost 1800 yards and 24 touchdowns this season.
LEESBURG — Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah was named the Region Player of the Year for Region 1-AAAAAA earlier this week at a meeting of region coaches.
Kromah just completed his sophomore season for the Trojans where he carried the ball 224 times for 1,796 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He is currently rated a four-star recruit by Rivals.com. He has already received numerous college scholarship offers from major schools around the country including Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Nebraska, Michigan State and Oregon to name a few.
Kromah was selected ahead of Houston County quarterback Antwan Hill and Thomas County Central quarterback Sam Brown, who shared the Offensive Player of the Year Award.
Lee County senior wide receiver Jevell Fugerson, who caught 57 passes for 816 yards and seven touchdowns, was named to the region's first-team offense. Offensive linemen Kyle Greene and Angel Fausto earned second-team honors along with quarterback Weston Bryan and running back Damani Cantrell.
Six Trojans earned region first-team honors on defense. Defensive linemen Leroy Jackson and Jaydon Cory, linebackers Jase Angry and Temirez Williams, and defensive backs Kason Hooks and Devin Collier all took first-team spots. Defensive back Tion Garmon earned second-team honors.
Trojan senior kicker Wyatt Waddell earned first-team honors for special teams and long-snapper Lake Wilson earned second-team honors.
Offensive honorable mention players for the Trojans were offensive linemen Kaden Schlegel, Erich Fischer, and Gavin McDonald, wide receiver Jamarian Jones, tight end Kam Bell and running back Braxton Honer.
Defensive honorable mention players for the Trojans were defensive lineman Nemo McCloud and Dontae Tinson, linebackers John Crickmar, Alex Munro, and Justin Tanksley, and defensive backs Jacori White and Cory McDowell.