Former Georgia Bulldogs assistant Mel Tucker, now head coach at Michigan State, continues to recruit well in his former home.
Tucker and the Spartans landed a commitment this week from Lee County rising senior Quavian Carter, a three-star prospect at safety and the No. 62 player in Georgia in the latest 247Sports.com rankings.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder also had offers from Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State and Tennessee among the 15 offers on his 247Sports.com page. He committed to Michigan State during his June 11 visit.
As a junior, Carter helped Lee to a Class AAAAAAA runner-up finish and the Region 1-AAAAAA title.
Michigan State's Class of 2022 also features two other early commitments from Georgia — Buford safety Malik Spencer and Salem offensive lineman Kristian Phillips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.