Lee County's Roundball Classic Begins Wednesday

Lee County guard D.J. Taylor shoots a free throw this season.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG - The holiday basketball events continue next week when the seventh annual Lee County Roundball Classic begins Wednesday at Lee County High School. The tournament will feature 12 basketball teams in the three-day tournament. 

The event begins Wednesday at noon when Taylor County will face Miami Central. A game between Ocoee and Wayne County is second, followed by a 3 p.m. start for Mitchell County against Central Macon. At 4:30 Miami Jackson will play against Savannah High School and at 6 p.m. Monroe will play Keys Gate of Homestead, Fla. The final game of the first day will see the Lee County Trojans take on Westside Macon.

