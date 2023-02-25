LEESBURG - It was billed as a "White Out" Saturday night as the Lee County Trojans prepared for Saturday night's "Sweet Sixteen" battle with Riverwood from Sandy Springs. Many Lee County fans wore white t-shirts promoting the Trojan's white-out...and with that white-out, the Trojans erased Riverwood from the state playoffs with a 70-63 win.
"We put up one heck of a second-half fight," said Lee County head coach Kirven Davis. "All of our guys contributed tonight. And our student section created an environment that is second to none."
Lee County led 28-22 midway through the second quarter but Riverwood's Matt Aronowitz and Karris Balil engineered a 10-2 run near the end of the quarter to give Riverwood a 32-30 and then finished the quarter ahead of the Trojans 36-34. Aronowitz scored 11 second-quarter points against the Trojans while Balil scored seven in the quarter, including a three-pointer at the buzzer to put Lee County behind.
The two teams went toe-to-toe in the third as each team answered a score but then the Trojans missed two baskets underneath and had a couple of turnovers that led to Riverwood taking a 50-43 lead before Davis called time to get things together.
After that time out the Trojans scored nine straight and took the lead 52-50 when Christian Brown swished a three-pointer near the end of the quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Lee County's Caden King nailed two free throws and moments later hit a jump shot to give the Trojans a lead they would never lose at 55-52. The Trojan defense was all over Riverwood and took command of the game. Lee County could have pulled away even more but could only hit eight of 17 fourth-quarter free throws.
Ousmane Kromah was huge underneath for the Trojans, leading the team with 19 points. Josiah Parker scored 15, Brown knocked in 10, and DJ Taylor added nine.
The Trojans will now travel to Roswell to face Blessed Trinity Catholic (23-6). Blessed Trinity defeated River Ridge 69-59 Saturday night.