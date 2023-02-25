022723_ABH_Lee_County_Wins

Lee County's DJ Taylor (3) flies toward the basket during Saturday night's 70-63 win over Riverwood. The Trojans now move to the Elite Eight against Blessed Trinity of Roswell.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG - It was billed as a "White Out" Saturday night as the Lee County Trojans prepared for Saturday night's "Sweet Sixteen" battle with Riverwood from Sandy Springs. Many Lee County fans wore white t-shirts promoting the Trojan's white-out...and with that white-out, the Trojans erased Riverwood from the state playoffs with a 70-63 win.

"We put up one heck of a second-half fight," said Lee County head coach Kirven Davis. "All of our guys contributed tonight. And our student section created an environment that is second to none."

