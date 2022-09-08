LEESBURG — The Lee East Middle School football team had little trouble with Radium Springs Wednesday afternoon, beating the Panthers 52-0.

The Trojans scored two first-quarter touchdowns to build an early lead, then early in the second quarter, Lee's Jervaih Martin picked off a pass and raced 60 yards to the end zone for what looked like another touchdown. However, the play was called back for a blocking in the back penalty, Still, it didn't take the Trojans long to get back into the end zone. Trey Bush rumbled past the Panther defense on a 35-yard run down to the three-yard line and moments later Da'Karie Carr busted through the Radium Springs line and into the end zone for the score to make it 20-0.

