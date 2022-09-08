LEESBURG — The Lee East Middle School football team had little trouble with Radium Springs Wednesday afternoon, beating the Panthers 52-0.
The Trojans scored two first-quarter touchdowns to build an early lead, then early in the second quarter, Lee's Jervaih Martin picked off a pass and raced 60 yards to the end zone for what looked like another touchdown. However, the play was called back for a blocking in the back penalty, Still, it didn't take the Trojans long to get back into the end zone. Trey Bush rumbled past the Panther defense on a 35-yard run down to the three-yard line and moments later Da'Karie Carr busted through the Radium Springs line and into the end zone for the score to make it 20-0.
On Lee's next possession, Martin caught a 26-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 26-0, and then Martin did get his pick 6 just before the half. The Panthers were in Lee County territory and went back to pass with just seconds remaining in the half, Martin picked off the pass around the 20-yard line and raced 80 yards in for the score to make it 32-0 at the half.
When the Trojans got the ball on the first possession in the third quarter, the Trojans handed off to Isaiah Jackson who scampered past the Panthers on three big runs on that first drive. After being tackled at the two on his third long run, Jackson scored from two yards out to bring the score to 38-0.
Early in the fourth quarter, it was Martin with another long run down to the nine-yard line, before Preston Manriquez went around the left side of the line and into the corner of the end zone for six more points. Martin then raced around the right side for the two-point conversion to make it 46-0.
It looked as though the Panthers might get on the board as the last few seconds of the game ticked off. However, Bush picked off the pass at the two-yard line and raced 98 yards to the other end zone as the final horn sounded.
